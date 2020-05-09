

News at a Glance



Tension in Armed Forces, Security Agencies over non payment of salaries, incompetent IPPIS Kemi Filani Blog - There is tension in the Armed Forces of Nigeria as well as other uniformed personnel of security agencies over the non-payment of their April 2020 salaries as a result of what insiders termed ‘incapability and inexperience’ of the operators of the ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



