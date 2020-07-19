Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tension in Katsina Community as bomb explosion killed many, including children
News photo Newzandar News  - Many people, including children, were killed in a bomb explosion at Yammama village in Malumfashi local government area of Katsina state on Saturday. A source [...]

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Katsina Explosion: Five Children Killed By Military Grenade – Police Signal:
The five children who lost their lives in a bomb explosion in Katsina State picked a military grenade and were..
Bomb explosion kills children in Katsina community Top Naija:
On Saturday, at least five persons, including children, were killed when a bomb exploded at Yammama village in Malumfashi local government area of Katsina state on Saturday. Following the explosion of the bomb which was planted inside a farm in the ...
IED explosion kills 7 in Katsina The Citizen:
An explosion rocks a village in Katsina, Northwest Nigeria on Saturday with seven people reportedly killed.
Five children Killed by military grenade: Police The Rainbow:
‘They picked the grenade and were fiddling with it’ The five children who lost their lives in a bomb explosion in Katsina State picked a military grenade and were fiddling with it, the Nigerian Police has said in a statement obtained by Channels ...
Katsina bomb victims played with grenade before explosion – police Today:
The five siblings who died during a bomb explosion on Saturday at Yammama village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State played with military grenade on a farmland, the police have said.
Siblings played with bomb before explosion — Katsina police First Reports:
The five children from the same family who died during an explosion in Katsina State played with a bomb on a farmland, the police have said.
How military grenade kills five children in Katsina explosion Paradise News:
By Our Reporter The five siblings who died during a bomb explosion on Saturday at Yammama village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State [Read More] How military grenade kills five children in Katsina explosion is a post from: Paradise ...
Grenade Explosion claims 7 siblings in Katsina Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Residents of Yammama village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina state, were early Saturday thrown into mourning after an explosion on a farmland killed seven children and injured five others.Read more »


   More Picks
1 Roger Stone calls Black radio host ‘Negro’ in interview - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
2 Nigeria gets 903m euro EU aid - The Nation, 1 hour ago
3 New investments drop by 57% to $5.06b in first half - The Nation, 1 hour ago
4 Exit classes in the pandemic - The Nation, 1 hour ago
5 Rot at Federal Civil Service Club, Abuja - The Nation, 1 hour ago
6 Nigeria COVID-19 Case Update – 556 New Cases confirmed, 789 Deaths and 36107 Total Cases as of 19th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 2 hours ago
7 Moment #BBNaija housemate, Tochi mistakenly declared that ‘a guy is his spec’. (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 Costly cynicism - The Nation, 2 hours ago
9 Unclaimed dividends - The Nation, 2 hours ago
10 BBNaija 2020: Check Out the Breathtaking Interior of the ‘Lockdown’ House - EE Live, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info