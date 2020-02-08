

News at a Glance



Tension in Kogi as Gov suspends CMD Specialist hospital for Insubordination Polis Online - The alleged cold war in Kogi State Government House took a new twist weekend, following the suspension of the Chief Medical Director of the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Ahmed Attah. It was learnt that Dr Attah was suspended with immediate effect ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



