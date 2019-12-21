Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Terrorism Is Greatest Challenge Facing ECOWAS, Says Dictator Buhari
Signal  - Dictator Muhammadu Buhari says the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is confronted with the greatest challenge of terrorism...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 INVESTIGATION: How abandonment of multi-million electricity projects by NDDC keeps Akwa Ibom communities in darkness - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
2 Australian PM returns, apologizes for Hawaii holiday - PM News, 2 hours ago
3 Actress Jemima Osunde slammed for mocking a toaster who moved on and got engaged - Gist Reel, 2 hours ago
4 For first time in 200 years, there'll be no Christmas mass at Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
5 Rwanda’s Paul Kagame drops another hint he might retire soon - Today, 2 hours ago
6 Actor, Eniola Olaniyan Bags PhD From FUTA - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Brain drain: Exodus of Nigerian professionals worrisome –FG - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
8 Colonialism was grave mistake - President Emmanuel Macron - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
9 Kaduna Stands Still For Deputy Governor’s Daughter’s Wedding - Authentic News Daily, 2 hours ago
10 Buhari inaugurates fresh committee on African Continental Free Trade - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info