Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Thanks For Nurturing, Nourishing And Tolerating Me” – Actor Francis Duru Tells Wife As They Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary
News photo 360Nobs.com  - Renowned Nigerian actor, Francis Duru has taken to Instagram to celebrate seventeen long years of marriage with his wife.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Nollywood actor Francis Duru & wife mark 17th wedding anniversary Online Nigeria:
<!– –> Francis Duru and his wife. Veteran Nollywood actor, Francis Duru is definitely in a good mood. The popular actor took to Instagram to celebrate 17 years of marriage with his lovely wife.
Nesco Media:
Popular Nollyhood actor, Francis Duru has taken to Instagram to celebrate seventeen long years of marriage with his wife.
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Actor Francis Duru praises wife while celebrating 17th wedding anniversary
Correct Kid:
Veteran Nollywood Actor Francis Duru and Beautiful wife Celebrates 17th years wedding Anniversary together, According to the Legendry Actor who narrates he met his wife while still an undergraduate at the university of PortHarcourt, shared a picture of ...
Wotzup NG:
Veteran Nollywood Nigerian actor, Francis Duru took to his Instagram page to celebrate his 17th years’ wedding anniversary with his wife.


   More Picks
1 ‘No plan’ for a curfew in NYC amid George Floyd protests: de Blasio - Newzandar News, 56 mins ago
2 Britain accuses the EU of trying to string Brexit talks out until the November deadline - Gistvile, 59 mins ago
3 Zamfara lawmaker, Jekada is dead - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
4 Private Schools Owners Reject Federal Government Plans To Turn Hostels Into Isolation Centres. - Nigeria Breaking News, 1 hour ago
5 Lagos set to reopen religious, social centres, begins meetings with stakeholders - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
6 Five (5) Misconceptions About Jehovah's Witnesses - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
7 US election: Prophet T.B Joshua sends new message to Donald Trump - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Hundreds arrested, 33 NYPD cops injured during NYC George Floyd protests - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
9 Obaseki orders Police investigation into death of UNIBEN student - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
10 Senate refutes allegations of culpability in NDDC fraud - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info