Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
The Nation
3
Sahara Reporters
4
Channels Television
5
This Day
6
Leadership
7
Financial Watch
8
Linda Ikeji Blog
9
Daily Times
10
Complete Sports
11
The Guardian
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Techpoint
14
Daily Independent
15
Nairaland Forum
News at a Glance
The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Genevieve Nnaji this July | Watch “Letters To A Stranger”
Bella Naija
- Over the years, we’ve watched Genevieve Nnaji grow from being an actress to a world-celebrated producer and director.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
GQ Buzz:
Nollywood veteran actress and producer, Genevieve Nnaji has given fans a rare glimpse of her pretty face without make-up, as she wears another look.
Gist Lovers:
Social media user, and fans of veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji have blasted actress Destiny Etiko after she called the actress by her first name.
Newzandar News:
ADVERTISEMENT Some fans of veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji have blasted actress Destiny Etiko after she called the actress by her first name. The actress posted [...]
Naija on Point:
Veteran actress and producer, Genevieve Nnaji has given fans a rare glimpse of her pretty face without make-up.
Lasgidi Reporters:
Beautiful Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji has revealed what she does in her life of stardom and affluence. The mother of one and film producer took to her Instagram page and said that she makes use of every chance she gets to be by herself.
