The #BNMovieFeature Spotlight is on Genevieve Nnaji this July | Watch “Letters To A Stranger”
News photo Bella Naija  - Over the years, we’ve watched Genevieve Nnaji grow from being an actress to a world-celebrated producer and director.

12 hours ago
Genevieve Nnaji Post No Make-Up Photo- But Fans Spot Something Unusual That Might Surprise Her GQ Buzz:
Nollywood veteran actress and producer, Genevieve Nnaji has given fans a rare glimpse of her pretty face without make-up, as she wears another look.
Is Genevieve Your Size? – Fans Slams Destiny For Calling Genevieve By Her Name Gist Lovers:
Social media user, and fans of veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji have blasted actress Destiny Etiko after she called the actress by her first name.
You Lost Respect Abi? Is Genevieve Your Size? – Fans Blast Destiny For Calling Genevieve By Her Name Newzandar News:
ADVERTISEMENT Some fans of veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji have blasted actress Destiny Etiko after she called the actress by her first name. The actress posted [...]
Genevieve Nnaji Drops No Make-Up Photo- But Fans Spot Something Different That Might Take Her By Surprise Naija on Point:
Veteran actress and producer, Genevieve Nnaji has given fans a rare glimpse of her pretty face without make-up.
What I Do When I Get A Chance – Nollywood Actress Genevieve Nnaji Opens Up Lasgidi Reporters:
Beautiful Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji has revealed what she does in her life of stardom and affluence. The mother of one and film producer took to her Instagram page and said that she makes use of every chance she gets to be by herself.


