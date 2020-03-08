

News at a Glance



‘The Greater Lagos Regatta and Festival’ Set to Hold in April News Break - A major event is set for inclusion in the country’s culture, entertainment and business calendars with the launch of The Greater Lagos Regatta and Festival (TG-LARAF), which first edition holds from 10 to 12 April. Read Also: Google Creates Doodle To ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



