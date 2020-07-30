Post News
The Moment Biggie Sent Tolanibaj Out Of Bbnaija Diary Room Because Of Her Outfit (Video)
Naija Diary
- Yesterday, Biggie sent out Bbnaija female housemate, Tolanibaj from the diary room due to her outfit. In the video shared online, biggie sent Tolanibaj after she sat down for the diary session.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
360Nobs.com:
Big Brother on Wednesday sent out BBNaija female housemate, Tolanibaj from the diary room. She was sent out because she wore a bum short and a spaghetti top for her diary session.
FL Vibe:
Biggie sends Tolanibaj out of diary room for wearing bum short Big Brother on Wednesday sent out BBNaija female housemate, Tolanibaj from the diary room. She was sent out because she wore a bum short and a spaghetti...
Tori News:
Tolanibaj was sent out because she wore a bum short and a spaghetti top for her diary session.
