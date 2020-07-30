Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

The Moment Biggie Sent Tolanibaj Out Of Bbnaija Diary Room Because Of Her Outfit (Video)
Naija Diary  - Yesterday, Biggie sent out Bbnaija female housemate, Tolanibaj from the diary room due to her outfit. In the video shared online, biggie sent Tolanibaj after she sat down for the diary session.

4 hours ago
#BBNaija2020: Nigerians React As Biggie Sends Tolanibaj Out Of Diary Room (Video) 360Nobs.com:
BBNaija 2020: Biggie sends Tolanibaj out of diary room for wearing bum short (Video) FL Vibe:
BBNaija 2020: Nigerians React As Biggie Sends Tolanibaj Out Of Diary Room (Video) Tori News:
