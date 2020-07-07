Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


The Nigerian Senate has Passed the Sexual Harassment Bill
News photo Bella Naija  - It’s finally done and signed. The Nigerian Senate just passed the “Sexual Harassment Bill” that will have lecturers who sexually harass students facing the wrath of the law. ‪Students can now look forward to learning in a safe environment.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Randy lecturers face 14 years jail term as Senate passes Sexual Harassment Bill Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Senate has passed the Sexual Harassment Bill which is to stop sexual abuse of female undergraduates in tertiary institutions in the country.
Nigerian lawmakers pass bill to protect students from sexual harassment The Guardian:
Nigerian senators Tuesday passed a bill that will protect students from sexual harassment in the country's tertiary institutions if signed into law.
Senate Passes Sexual Harassment Forbidden Bill The Cheer News:
The Senate has on Tuesday passed the sexual harassment prohibition bill that seeks to protect students in the nation’s tertiary institutions.
Senate passes sexual harassment bill News Diary Online:
By Haruna Salami The Senate, Tuesday afternoon, passed a bill for an Act to make comprehensive provisions, for the prohibition and punishment of sexual harassment [...]
Randy Lecturers Face 14 Years Jail As Senate Passes Sexual Harassment Bill News Break:
The Senate has passed the Sexual Harassment Bill, which is to stop sexual abuse of female students in tertiary institutions in the country.
Senate Passes Sexual Harassment Bill. Nigeria Breaking News:
SENATE PASSES SEXUAL HARASSMENT BILL The Senate has passed the Sexual Harassment Bill, 2020 (SB. 77), sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Read more
Offenders to get up to 14years in jail as Senate finally passes sexual harassment bill FL Vibe:
Offenders to get up to 14years in jail as Senate finally passes sexual harassment bill The Senate on Tuesday read for the third time and passed a bill seeking to stop sexual abuse of female students in the...
Senate Passes Sexual Harassment Bill Anaedo Online:
The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill seeking to stop sexual abuse of female students in the nation’s tertiary institutions. Anaedoonline.com reports that the Sexual Harassment Bill which was read the third time and passed on Tuesday was a sequel to ...
Senate passes Sexual Harassment Bill to Punish Randy Lecturers Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: By Henry Umoru THE Senate on Tuesday passed a bill seeking to stop sexual abuse of female students in the nation’s [...]
Senate passes sexual harassment bill…offenders to get 14yrs in jail Kemi Filani Blog:
The Senate on Tuesday read for the third time and passed a bill seeking to stop sexual abuse of female students in the nation’s tertiary institutions.


   More Picks
1 Brazil's President Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Speaking Legally On Governor Obaseki’s PDP Candidature! - Ikenga Chronicles, 1 hour ago
3 Ondo Deputy Governor Challenges Impeachment In Court - The Bridge News, 1 hour ago
4 FG Reacts To Viral Video Of Nigerian Man Assaulted In Pakistan - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus - Affairs TV, 2 hours ago
6 Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 - The Will, 2 hours ago
7 EFCC Boss, Magu Suspended From Office Over Alleged Corruption - News Rangers, 2 hours ago
8 House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
9 Ondo Deputy Gov Heads To Court To Scuttle Lawmakers Impeachment Process - News Rangers, 2 hours ago
10 Randy lecturers face 14 years jail term as Senate passes Sexual Harassment Bill - Velox News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info