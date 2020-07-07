Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
The Nigerian Senate has Passed the Sexual Harassment Bill
Bella Naija
- It’s finally done and signed. The Nigerian Senate just passed the “Sexual Harassment Bill” that will have lecturers who sexually harass students facing the wrath of the law. Students can now look forward to learning in a safe environment.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Senate has passed the Sexual Harassment Bill which is to stop sexual abuse of female undergraduates in tertiary institutions in the country.
The Guardian:
Nigerian senators Tuesday passed a bill that will protect students from sexual harassment in the country's tertiary institutions if signed into law.
The Cheer News:
The Senate has on Tuesday passed the sexual harassment prohibition bill that seeks to protect students in the nation’s tertiary institutions.
News Diary Online:
By Haruna Salami The Senate, Tuesday afternoon, passed a bill for an Act to make comprehensive provisions, for the prohibition and punishment of sexual harassment [...]
News Break:
The Senate has passed the Sexual Harassment Bill, which is to stop sexual abuse of female students in tertiary institutions in the country.
Nigeria Breaking News:
SENATE PASSES SEXUAL HARASSMENT BILL The Senate has passed the Sexual Harassment Bill, 2020 (SB. 77), sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Read more
FL Vibe:
Offenders to get up to 14years in jail as Senate finally passes sexual harassment bill The Senate on Tuesday read for the third time and passed a bill seeking to stop sexual abuse of female students in the...
Anaedo Online:
The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill seeking to stop sexual abuse of female students in the nation’s tertiary institutions. Anaedoonline.com reports that the Sexual Harassment Bill which was read the third time and passed on Tuesday was a sequel to ...
Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: By Henry Umoru THE Senate on Tuesday passed a bill seeking to stop sexual abuse of female students in the nation’s [...]
Kemi Filani Blog:
The Senate on Tuesday read for the third time and passed a bill seeking to stop sexual abuse of female students in the nation’s tertiary institutions.
More Picks
1
Brazil's President Tests Positive For Coronavirus -
Olu Famous,
1 hour ago
2
Speaking Legally On Governor Obaseki’s PDP Candidature! -
Ikenga Chronicles,
1 hour ago
3
Ondo Deputy Governor Challenges Impeachment In Court -
The Bridge News,
1 hour ago
4
FG Reacts To Viral Video Of Nigerian Man Assaulted In Pakistan -
Information Nigeria,
2 hours ago
5
Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus -
Affairs TV,
2 hours ago
6
Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 -
The Will,
2 hours ago
7
EFCC Boss, Magu Suspended From Office Over Alleged Corruption -
News Rangers,
2 hours ago
8
House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat -
Gistvile,
2 hours ago
9
Ondo Deputy Gov Heads To Court To Scuttle Lawmakers Impeachment Process -
News Rangers,
2 hours ago
10
Randy lecturers face 14 years jail term as Senate passes Sexual Harassment Bill -
Velox News,
3 hours ago
