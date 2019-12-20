Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


The Police I want to bequeath – Buhari
News photo PM News  - President Muhammadu Buhari spoke in Abuja about bequeathing a modernised and motivated Police Force to the country.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

I want to leave legacy of modernised, motivated police to Nigerians ― Buhari Vanguard News:
…Commissions newly acquired police operational vehicles By Kingsley Omonobi, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Joseph Erunke & Loveth chukwuemeka President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, said his vision was to bequeath to Nigeria a legacy of a reformed, modernised, ...
360Nobs.com:
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has dismissed President Muhammadu Buhari’s birthday declaration to bequeath a legacy of free and fair elections as diversionary posturing which cannot sway Nigerians to place any trust in his government as far as ...
Why i approved recruitment of 10,000 officers into Nigeria Police force - Buhari The Giant:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday disclosed why he approved the recruitment of 10, 000 officers into the Nigeria Police Force, NPF.The president also approved the re-adjustment of emoluments for the police force.Buhari says the recent moves are ...
The News Chronicle:
The Peoples Democratic Party has dismissed President Muhammadu Buhari’s birthday declaration to bequeath a legacy of free and fair elections as diversionary posturing which cannot sway Nigerians to place any trust in his government as far as elections ...


   More Picks
1 Shocking Story Of Woman Who Lures Homeless Girls From Churches Into Prostitution In Lagos - Tori News, 39 mins ago
2 If I Reveal What Is Happening In Nigeria, Nobody Will Sleep - T.Y. Danjuma Blows Hot - Tori News, 39 mins ago
3 Village Head Who Helps Kidnappers To Operate In Nasarawa Finally Exposed - Tori News, 39 mins ago
4 Trump boycotts Christianity Today after editorial calls for his ouster - PM News, 42 mins ago
5 Wike, Oshiomhole clash at Abuja book launch - The Nigeria Lawyer, 44 mins ago
6 Minimum Wage: Another Nigerian State To Pay From January, 2020 - Concise News, 48 mins ago
7 Kim Kardashian unrecognisable in fresh 'blackface' accusations - Ladun Liadi Blog, 49 mins ago
8 Brexit: UK Lawmakers Approve Boris Johnson’s Withdrawal Bill - News Break, 56 mins ago
9 EFCC grabs CBN Governor impostor - The News Guru, 1 hour ago
10 UK MPs pass Boris Johnson’s EU withdrawal bill, paving way for January 31 Brexit - City Voice, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info