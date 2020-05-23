Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“The Population Of Nigerians Waiting To Steal Is Higher Than The Population Of Those Currently Stealing” – Senator Dino Melaye
News photo Mandy News  - A Senator and former member of the 8th Nigerian National Assembly, representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye has unveiled the plans of upcoming Nigerian politicians.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Popular Nigerian politician, Dino Melaye has jumped on social media to reveal that Nigeria is in big trouble ahead of the future.
Senator Dino Melaye took to Instagram to state that Nigeria is “in trouble” as there are alot of people waiting to steal public funds.
Nigerian politician, Dino melaye is sad about the future of Nigeria. According to him, The politician said Nigeria is “in trouble” as there are alot of people waiting to steal public funds.
The population of Nigerians waiting to steal is higher than the population of those currently stealing — Sen. Dino Melaye
The population of people waiting to steal is higher than those currently stealing - Dino Melaye


