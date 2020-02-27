Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
The Vatican Italy Cancel Mass As Pope Francis Falls Ill A Day After Praying For Coronavirus Sufferers
Reporters Wall
- Pope Francis has reportedly taken ill and canceled an event at a Rome basilica just More
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Pope Francis remained ill with an apparent cold on Friday and canceled official audiences for a second day, Vatican officials announced. The 83-year-old pontiff celebrated morning Mass as usual and greeted congregants at the end, the Vatican said.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Pope cancels more official appointments in Italy Pope Francis postponed his official appointments on Friday and was working from home, the Vatican said, a day after cancelling a scheduled appearance at mass because of “a mild ailment”.
PM News:
Pope Francis on Friday cancelled engagements due to a slight ailment, Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni said.
The Eagle Online:
Pope Francis cancelled a planned religious service in a Roman basilica due to a slight ailment, the Vatican said on Thursday.
The Will:
CO, February 28, (THEWILL) – Pope Francis postponed his official appointments Friday and was working from home, the Vatican said, a day after cancelling a scheduled appearance at mass because of “a mild ailment”.
Naija News:
Pope Francis will be working from home on Friday after he cancelled his official engagements for the second day in a row. The Vatican announced that the Pope has postponed his official appointments for Friday and would be working from home.
1st for Credible News:
The Vatican spokesman, on Friday, announced Pope Francis’ cancellation of engagements due to a slight ailment.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Pope Francis is still feeling 'slightly unwell' and has cancelled his official audiences today, the Vatican has said.The 83-year-old pontiff has scrapped an audience with tech chiefs including Microsoft and IBM executives today - a day after calling ...
More Picks
1
Revealed! Deontay Wilder Is Already Planning His Next Costume Design For Tyson Fury Rematch -
Tori News,
54 mins ago
2
Coronavirus: Mongolian president placed under quarantine after returning from China -
My Celebrity & I,
1 hour ago
3
The majestic castle built by late Yoruba billionaire Adeola Odutola – Queen Elizabeth reportedly spent a night in this edifice (Photos) -
The Info NG,
1 hour ago
4
Northern political leaders to blame for poverty in region – Shehu Sani -
Nigerian Eye,
1 hour ago
5
Lafia Specialist hospital gets accreditation for residency in Obstetrics, Gynaecology-CMD -
Daily Times,
1 hour ago
6
Video: Traders, workers laments their plights as LASG issued 7-days ultimatum -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
7
Italian-Nigerian footballer contracts coronavirus -
News Breakers,
2 hours ago
8
Northern Christians tackle Buhari on Boko Haram -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
9
Reviews: “9ja Cash Loan APP” – Login and Register (2020) -
Techcribs Blog,
2 hours ago
10
Do You Know His Where About? Handsome Naval Officer Declared Missing (Photos) -
Naija Loaded,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...