The Vatican Italy Cancel Mass As Pope Francis Falls Ill A Day After Praying For Coronavirus Sufferers
News photo Reporters Wall  - Pope Francis has reportedly taken ill and canceled an event at a Rome basilica just More

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Vanguard News:
Pope Francis remained ill with an apparent cold on Friday  and canceled official audiences for a second day, Vatican officials announced. The 83-year-old pontiff celebrated morning Mass as usual and greeted congregants at the end, the Vatican said.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Pope cancels more official appointments in Italy Pope Francis postponed his official appointments on Friday and was working from home, the Vatican said, a day after cancelling a scheduled appearance at mass because of “a mild ailment”.
PM News:
Pope Francis on Friday cancelled engagements due to a slight ailment, Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni said.
The Eagle Online:
Pope Francis cancelled a planned religious service in a Roman basilica due to a slight ailment, the Vatican said on Thursday.
The Will:
CO, February 28, (THEWILL) – Pope Francis postponed his official appointments Friday and was working from home, the Vatican said, a day after cancelling a scheduled appearance at mass because of “a mild ailment”.
Coronavirus: Pope Cancels Official Engagements For Second Consecutive Day Naija News:
Pope Francis will be working from home on Friday after he cancelled his official engagements for the second day in a row. The Vatican announced that the Pope has postponed his official appointments for Friday and would be working from home.
Pope Francis cancels more meetings over cold, cough 1st for Credible News:
The Vatican spokesman, on Friday, announced Pope Francis’ cancellation of engagements due to a slight ailment.
Pope Francis is still unwell and has postponed all official audiences... the Vatican confirms without detailing sickness Ladun Liadi Blog:
Pope Francis is still feeling 'slightly unwell' and has cancelled his official audiences today, the Vatican has said.The 83-year-old pontiff has scrapped an audience with tech chiefs including Microsoft and IBM executives today - a day after calling ...


