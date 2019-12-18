Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

The candidate we’ll support for 2023 presidency, by Yoruba Ronu
The Guardian  - South West socio-political organisation, Yoruba Ronu, has said it will only support the candidate with the desire and energy to strengthen Nigeria’s diversity in the coming 2023 presidential election.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


1 JAMB abolishes N100m allocation to state offices – Registrar - Pulse Nigeria, 1 hour ago
2 Buhari sacks Odubu-led NNDC Board - Affairs TV, 1 hour ago
3 Donald Trump becomes third US president in history to be impeached - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
4 Why South-West Governors Are Scared Of Taking Action Against Herdsmen - Afenifere - Tori News, 2 hours ago
5 Minimum Wage: Governors speak on challenges of implementation - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria re-opens 32 correctional centres shut down by Boko Haram – Official - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
7 President Donald Trump impeached, Reveals Next Line Of Action - AY Naija NG, 2 hours ago
8 Supreme Court upholds elections of eight state governors - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 "I love you Pop" Trevor Noah mourns as comedian Angelo Lozada, who opened for him on the Daily show and for his tours, dies from cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Nigerian man Olatunfe Anthony living on Victoria Island with a friend has been declared missing in Lagos - Abiyamo, 2 hours ago
