The industry would open up for the likes of Reejay says Pr Enthusiast Slasha
In a series of tweets, @slashazhandle on twitter made comments about the structure of the entertainment and music industry towards opening up for upcoming acts.

9 hours ago
   More Picks
1 U.S court dismisses case of fraud against Woodberry - Laila Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Member of the Nigerian Air Force is accused of being abusive and inflicting horrific injuries on his wife, a nursing mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 9th NASS misunderstood as rubber stamp for not grandstanding – Bamidele - Nigerian Pilot, 2 hours ago
4 Three teenage boys hospitalised with one in critical condition following a shooting in North London - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 US judge orders release of Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen from prison - Today, 3 hours ago
6 I was to be forced into an early marriage to a 60 something year old General - former presidential aspirant, Eunice Atuejide reveals - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 ‘We don’t have a president, we have a travel vlogger’ —Aisha Yesufu - Ripples, 4 hours ago
8 Reps resolve to investigate alleged misappropriation of N100bn in NEDC - Phenomenal, 4 hours ago
9 Edo Govt meets security agencies, to mop up small arms ahead of guber poll - Nigerian Observer, 5 hours ago
10 Lawmaker on NDDC probe panel who was charged with corruption is 'no longer wanted' ' ICPC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
