

News at a Glance



The inside story of the war between Omo-Agege and Ogboru In Delta Vanguard News - The war of acrimony in the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC between the once united pair of Chief Great Ogboru and the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege was last night worsening after more associates of Ogboru were ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



