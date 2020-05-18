Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


The killings in Katsina
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online The killings in Katsina After the initial euphoria that greeted the victory Muhammadu Buhari as president of Nigeria, we were also for once proud that one of our own is there to help us overcome our problems.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Official death toll inches near 200 as confirmed cases hit 6175 - 1st for Credible News, 4 hours ago
2 Zenith Insurance profit rises 16% to N3.7bn - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
3 PAID!! Our Thursday 14th May 2020 Giveaway – The 3 Winners Have Been Paid (See Proof) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
4 Drama as Bulama emerges acting APC scribe - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
5 Disobedience of court order by Correctional Centre CG is unhealthy for democracy, says Adegboruwa - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
6 Trump receives coronavirus testing regularly, results “all negative”: White House - NNN, 5 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu Mocks President Buhari For Canceling Nationwide Broadcast - Gistvile, 5 hours ago
8 S. Africa reports 22 new deaths related to COVID-19 - NNN, 5 hours ago
9 Misty Copeland Talks ‘Swans for Relief’ and 80 Years of American Ballet Theatre – The Root - Fuze, 6 hours ago
10 Buhari Cancelled His Presidential Broadcast Because Nigerians Planned To Stone Him – Shehu Sani - Kanyi Daily, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info