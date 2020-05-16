

News at a Glance



The quality of home videos in Nigeria has dropped drastically – actor Yul Edochie Eco City Reporters - Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie is of the opinion that the quality of home videos in Nigeria has dropped drastically. Yul shared his thoughts on Twitter, stating that the Nigerian film industry is now filled with ”crappy actors, actresses, and directors.” ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



