Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


The streaming wars aim to kick off a new era in TV advertising – CNBC
Fuze  - The rise of streaming services gives advertisers an opportunity to target consumers who want to watch without paying too much.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 ‘Border closure raised customs’ revenue to N1.3 trillion in 2019’ - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 Court remands man for allegedly killing own father over cooked yam in Ebonyi - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
3 Rivers Slams Magu, Insists EFCC Has No Powers to Investigate State - This Day, 2 hours ago
4 Catholic Nun Allegedly quits Religious Devotion to Marry - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
5 IPPIS: Details of Buhari’s meeting with ASUU emerge - Niyi Daram, 4 hours ago
6 Stop Criminal Activities In Nigeria, CAN Tells Buhari - Concise News, 4 hours ago
7 Explicit Communications Wins Awards - This Day, 4 hours ago
8 Police Kill 2 Notorious Kidnappers After Fierce Gun Duel, Rescue 14-year-old victim in Katsina forest - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
9 Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Trump Over The Killing Iranian General, Soleimani - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
10 The Impeachment of President Donald Trump - This Day, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info