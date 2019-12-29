

News at a Glance



#TheSBond: Photos and videos from Sandra Ikeji and Arinze's traditional wedding Linda Ikeji Blog - On Saturday December 28, Sandra Ikeji and her husband Arinze, held their traditional marriage at her hometown in Nkwerre, Imo state. The traditional marriage was attended by family members including Linda Ikeji, friends and loved ones.



News Credibility Score: 95%



