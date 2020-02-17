

News at a Glance



“There Are No Haters In London” – Mercy Eke (Video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog - 2019 Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ winner, Mercy Eke took a swipe at her rival, Tacha and Titans, on Monday! Eke, who is in London, had an Instagram live session where she responded to a fan’s prayer point.



News Credibility Score: 61%



