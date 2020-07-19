Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


There Is No Disorganization In Buhari’s Government, Says Garba Shehu
News photo Channels Television  - President Buhari’s Special Media Aide, Garba Shehu, says there is no crisis under the present government. Mr Shehu stated this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics. READ ALSO: Buhari Warns Ministers, MDAs, Others Against ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 President Buhari speaks on ‘losing control’ of his Government, reveals next move - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 There Is No Disorganization In Buhari’s Government, Says Garba Shehu - Channels Television, 2 hours ago
3 Reps summon NNPC GMD over sack of casual workers - The Nation, 2 hours ago
4 How Ondo APC governorship primary may go - The Nation, 2 hours ago
5 Tensions Thicken As U.K Questions China’s Alleged Uighur Concentration Camps - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
6 Nigerian govt revenues hit N653bn in June on higher oil, tax receipts - Ripples, 3 hours ago
7 Banks to limit overseas debit card spending amid forex crunch - Ripples, 3 hours ago
8 Ondo Elections: Police bar politicians with security escort from voting venues - NNN, 3 hours ago
9 Vavavoom of Skuki reveals that he sold over 15 properties in about 2 months - Velox News, 4 hours ago
10 Intrigues Surrounding The Zoning Of APC Chairmanship Ticket - Leadership, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info