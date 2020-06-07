Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

There are moles in my government – Governor Umahi
Premium Times  - “Those who want to betray me will end up fighting the wind as there is nothing to betray," Mr Umahi said.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Pulse Nigeria:
Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has openly acknowledged the existence of moles in his government but insisted that his administration had nothing to hide.
Umahi directs army to ‘take over’ two Ebonyi communities 1 hour ago Online Nigeria:
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi By Chukwuemeka Opara Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has directed the Nigerian Army and Police to take ...


