

News at a Glance



There is nothing to suggest that the deaths in Kano is linked to coronavirus… Online Nigeria - Kano state Governor, Umar Ganduje, has said there is nothing to suggest that the mysterious deaths reported in the state over the past week, has any links with the deadly Conroavirus. There are unconfirmed reports that over 640 persons have died in the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



