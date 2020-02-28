Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


There will be ‘serious consequences’ if virus reaches North Korea, Kim Jong Un tells party officials
The Rainbow News Online  - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned top party officials of the “serious consequences” of failing to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, state media reported Saturday. The impoverished nation, with a weak and ill-equipped ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Activist investor wants to oust Twitter chief Dorsey: media - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Italian-Nigerian footballer contracts coronavirus - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
3 Mompha Flies First Class, Rocks Face Mask (Photos, Video) - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
4 Notorious Physically-challenged Thief Apprehended in Lagos - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
5 PDP dumps plans to seek review of Supreme Court judgments - MusBizu Beat, 2 hours ago
6 PDP Drops Plans To Review Buhari/Atiku Judgment At Supreme Court - CKN Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Coronavirus patient attempts to escape Lagos isolation centre - MusBizu Beat, 2 hours ago
8 8 arrested in Benue for illegal tax activity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 La Liga's El Clasico history: Five all-time stars for the ages - News Breakers, 2 hours ago
10 33 Turkish soldiers killed in Syrian air raid in Idlib - Today, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info