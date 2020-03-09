Post News
|
Popular
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.
Similar News
Vanguard News:
As the world celebrates the 2020 International Women's Day on March 8, there will be enormous conversations around women empowerment, and gender equality.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola, shared this beautiful three-generation family photo of herself with her mum and daughter posing together as they celebrate International Women's Day.
Daily Times:
READ ALSO: International Women’s Day: FIDA, others task FG, states on women’s right, health
Premium Times:
The coalition of Women in the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health (PACFaH@Scale) held a press briefing in commemoration of the 109th International Women’s Day
Too Xclusive:
American award-winning actress, Halle Berry has celebrated Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage on International Women’s day. The award-winning actress took to...
Bella Naija:
All over the world today, women are been celebrated. It is no longer news, that women play a major in our present-day society.
Information Nigeria:
Nollywood actress and single mom of one, Tonto Dikeh, has penned an open letter to women to celebrate International Women’s Day. The actress took to her IG page writing; Read Also: I Need Someone I Can Pay To Bathe Me – Tonto Dikeh ”Dear woman, Happy ...
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Today, 8th March is International Women’s Day. D’banj shared a cute photo with his beautiful wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow to mark the International Women’s day.
The Info Stride:
Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi has jumped on social media to celebrate the four ladies in his life.
Olisa TV:
To celebrate yesterday’s International Women’s Day, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie took to her Instagram to share heartwarming messages for her fans.
GY Online NG:
Every 8th of March is International Women’s Day, although it’s not a public holiday, it’s a day we use to celebrate the power of women in our society.
Pulse Nigeria:
Simba TVS, distributors of TVS motorcycles and tricycles, celebrated International Women’s Day by holding an event for graduates of their Queen Riders Program – the company’s flagship CSR initiative.
PM News:
In commemoration of the International Women's Day 2020, which was celebrated worldwide on Sunday, March 8th, American dancer, singer, and CEO of Beauty Marks Entertainment record label Ciara took to her social media timeline to say that there is ...
Today:
As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day, Pastor Funke Kasali of Foundation of Truth Assembly, has called for more representations for women in politics and on boardrooms, saying the more women have role models, ...
The Eagle Online:
Hundreds of thousands of women on Monday converged on the streets to celebrate a Hindu festival in Southern India, considered the largest gathering of women, amid fears over the spread of coronavirus.
Daily Nigerian:
In commemoration of the International Women’s Day, IWD, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, condemned all forms of violence against women and girls, vulnerable persons and People with Disabilities, PWDs.
The Nigeria Lawyer:
The Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum (NBAWF) is celebrating with all the women particularly Female lawyers on this special occasion of International Women’s Day. In a statement by the Advocacy Team of the NBAWF, the Forum is calling on all-female ...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Ciara today took to her Instagram page to celebrate the strength of a woman in honour of International women’s day.The level up singer joined millions to celebrate the prolific day.
My Celebrity & I:
Nigerian singer, Dbanj has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Didi Lineo, on International Women’s Day being...
News Diary Online:
As the world celebrates the International Women’s Day, the political councilor to British High Commissioner, Dominic Williams, has called on young journalists, to change the [...]
Nigeria Sun:
YAOUNDE - On the occasion of International Women's Day (March 8), more than 20,000 Cameroon women from rural and urban areas have assembled in the central African state's capital Yaounde to press f
Economic Confidential:
International Women’s Day 2020: MAMA Centre Demands Social Justice For Women In Nigeria The Mothers and Marginalised Advocacy (MAMA Centre) joins the rest of the world to commemorate the International Women Day with theme #EachForEqual. While we ...
Within Nigeria:
Proud mother of one and Big Brother Naija 2017, second runner-up, Tokunbo Ajayi, popularly called T-boss celebrates the International Women’s Day with her baby.
I Don Sabi:
In celebration of International Women’s Day, actress Uche Elendu shared an advice to women on her Instagram post.
More Picks
1
Shehu Sani: Sultan of Sokoto would have been dethroned if Governor Tambuwal had lost re-election -
Today,
52 mins ago
2
Wall Street suspends trading as coronavirus hits world markets -
Dee Reporters,
56 mins ago
3
Some tax officials are engineering graduates – FIRS chief -
Today,
2 hours ago
4
13-Year-Old Boy Kills Step Brother In Bayelsa Over Domestic Argument -
GL Trends,
2 hours ago
5
Mother Of Ex Beauty Queen Turned Shoemaker Dies, 5 Years After Death Of Father (Pics) -
News Breakers,
2 hours ago
6
Cristiano Ronaldo jokingly welcomes imaginary fans as coronavirus shuts down Inter clash -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
2 hours ago
7
Photos from the funeral of couple killed in the presence of their three children in Umuahia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
8
DSS to arraign INEC officials for alleged electoral fraud -
Today,
2 hours ago
9
Nigerian Army Officer Pens Down Heart-melting Birthday Message to his Wife -
My Celebrity & I,
2 hours ago
10
Coronavirus: C. Ronaldo jokingly applauds imaginary fans as they played in empty stadium -
Nigeria Newspaper,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Write for Us
|
Post a Blog
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
One moment please...