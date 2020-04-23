

News at a Glance



There’s a leadership vacuum in Nigeria, Buhari’s missing in action —Deji Adeyanju Ripples - Deji Adeyanju, the convener of a pro-democracy group, Concerned Nigerians, has said there was currently a “leadership vacuum” in Nigeria. He said President Muhammadu Buhari was missing in action and had “absconded” from his duties.



News Credibility Score: 61%



