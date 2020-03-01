Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this Monday morning, March 2, 2020
Ripples Nigeria  - 1. PDP wins Enugu local council election The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the chairmanship and councilors’ seats in Saturday’s local government election in Enugu State. At least 36 political parties took part in the election.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


