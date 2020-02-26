Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


These styles of beards may make you more likely to catch coronavirus
Linda Ikeji Blog  - An infographic from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows how different styles of beards can stop face masks and respirators from working, thereby exposing people to the deadly coronavirus.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Model Goes Completely Blind After Getting Her Eyeballs Dyed - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 Suicide: Another Man Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon After Alighting From Uber Cab (Photos) - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 Woman Calls Out Davido For Allegedly Assaulting Her Son At The Airport (Video) - Information Nigeria, 1 hour ago
4 Iran’s vice president, spokeswoman for 1979 hostage-takers infected with coronavirus - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 New Video: Zlatan – Life - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
6 Newly invented inflatable latex trousers, that are causing a stir online(photos) - Nigeria Breaking News, 2 hours ago
7 APC tells people what to do over Supreme Court ruling on Bayelsa - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Liverpool eye top-flight record; Norwich fight for survival - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
9 Analysts Forecast Naira Devaluation To N400/$ - Economic Confidential, 2 hours ago
10 Fears as Pope Francis misses planned mass due to illness after touching hundreds of people yesterday despite warning of coronavirus - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info