

News at a Glance



‘They Locked Me Up In Underground Cell, Tried To Break Me’ – Shehu Sani The Trent - Shehu Sani, the former senator representing Kaduna Central back home from a month long detention in the cell of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, recounted his ordeal in custody.



News Credibility Score: 61%



