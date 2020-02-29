Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘They removed my uterus and I didn’t know for 11 years’
News photo Vanguard News  - A woman in South Africa has told the BBC how she was sterilised without her consent after she gave birth at the age of 17, and only learned about it 11 years later when she tried to have another child.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


