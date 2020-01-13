

Third most powerful commander of ISWAP group killed by Multinational Joint Task Force Nigerian Eye - The troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have killed the third most powerful commander of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) group, Amir Khalifa Umar. Umar was killed during raids on the terrorists’ hideouts near Lake Chad.



