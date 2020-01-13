Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Third most powerful commander of ISWAP group killed by Multinational Joint Task Force
News photo Nigerian Eye  - The troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have killed the third most powerful commander of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) group, Amir Khalifa Umar. Umar was killed during raids on the terrorists’ hideouts near Lake Chad.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Understanding the Big Spending on Railway - This Day, 3 hours ago
2 Shaka Momodu: A Columnist as Hater-in-Chief - This Day, 3 hours ago
3 Trudeau tells relations of Iran crash victims he will pursue justice - PM News, 3 hours ago
4 Third most powerful commander of ISWAP group killed by Multinational Joint Task Force - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
5 Tinubu, Falana, bid Beko’s widow farewell - Affairs TV, 3 hours ago
6 Tinubu hails Senate President’s contributions to Nigeria at 61 - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
7 House-maid kills two year-old child in Imo - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
8 Another 7 Mortar bombs hit US forces’ bases in Iraq - Skytrend News, 5 hours ago
9 Health benefits of pumpkin leaves - 1st for Credible News, 5 hours ago
10 US: Pelosi May Subpoena Testimony If The Senate Skips Witnesses - Reporters Wall, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info