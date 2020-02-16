

News at a Glance



This Sweet Video of Kraks TV’s Femi Bakre & his Wife Mariam will make You Laugh Bella Naija - Although Valentine’s Day has come and gone, this hilarious and fun video of Kraks TV’s “How well do you know your partner game”, featuring the Femi Bakre and his lovely wife Mariam remains, and it will definitely make you laugh.



News Credibility Score: 81%



