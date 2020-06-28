Post News
News at a Glance
This is now anti-church virus, not coronavirus — Bishop Oyedepo (Video)
Yaba Left Online
- The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church A.K.A Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has described the coronavirus pandemic as an anti-church virus.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Bishop David Oyedepo has described the coronavirus pandemic as a strategy of the devil and his human agents to stop the growth of the church all over the world.
ODU News:
General Overseer of Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, says 114 coronavirus healing have been recorded in hi church so far. He made the disclosure during a virtual Sunday service.
FL Vibe:
This is now anti-church virus, not coronavirus — Bishop Oyedepo explodes again Bishop David Oyedepo has described the coronavirus pandemic as a strategy of the devil and his human agents to stop the growth of the...
I Don Sabi:
In a new video that surfaced online, Bishop Oyedepo during a church service was heard condemning the government for stoping
Within Nigeria:
Bishop David Oyedepo
Newzandar News:
In a video that has gone viral on social media, the General Overseer of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo was heard lamenting bitterly and describing [...]
Anaedo Online:
The General overseer of Living Faith Church also known as Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop Oyedepo has described the coronavirus pandemic as an anti-church virus.
First Reports:
Founder of Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, Bishop David Oyedepo has described the Coronavirus as an anti-church virus, adding that it was sent into the world to silence the churches.
Ofofo:
The General overseer of Living faith Church also known as Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop Oyedepo has described the coronavirus pandemic as an anti church virus.
Naija Page:
Bishop Dale Bronner is live for the Sunday Service of June 28 2020 In Woffamily and it is not a Sunday service you will want to miss as the husband of
ABS Radio TV:
The Bishop on the Niger, Right Reverend Owen Nwokolo has dedicated an ultra modern synod hall, built to accommodate delegates,...
