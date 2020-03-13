Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


“Those Whom The Gods Would Destroy, They First Make Mad” – Soyinka Speaks On Ganduje’s Conduct
News photo Kanyi Daily  - Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has reacted to the dethronement of Malam Muhammed Sanusi as Emir of Kano by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. KanyiDaily had reported that Sanusi was dethroned on Monday, March 9, 2020, over alleged ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

PM News:
Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has blasted Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje over his removal of the Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II from the throne, describing the governor as the most notorious public face of disorder being propelled by the ...
Today:
Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has blasted Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje over his removal of the Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, from the throne, describing the governor as the the most notorious public face of disorder being propelled by the ...
Newsmakers:
Ololade Adeyanju Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has condemned the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano, labeling the incident as an ‘innate travesty of justice’ and abuse of power.
‘You lack friends’, Soyinka blasts Ganduje over dethronement of Sanusi The Nigerian:
TheNigerian News ‘You lack friends’, Soyinka blasts Ganduje over dethronement of Sanusi By Toby Prince Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has called out Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state over the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II, saying he lacks ...


   More Picks
1 Police nab man with human head, hands in Ondo - Nigeria Tunes, 2 hours ago
2 Ekweremadu, others kick over South East’s exclusion from $22.7b loan - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 US judge orders WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from prison - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
4 Pantami woos Swedish government on broadband infrastructure - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
5 Banks slam charge stamp duty on etransactions above N10,000 - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
6 FG And ASUU In A Crucial Meeting Over Strike « - Edujandon, 4 hours ago
7 Hudson-Odoi tests positive for Coronavirus & Chelsea in self-isolation - Edujandon, 4 hours ago
8 Jordin Sparks and her Husband respond Amid Speculations their Marriage is in Crisis - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
9 Fight-to-finish in APC as opposing camps dig in - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
10 Coronavirus: My message to Donald Trump – T.B. Joshua - PM News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info