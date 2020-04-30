Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Those who want university lecturers to die
The Guardian  - Anyone who is capable in every honest way of nursing thoughts of justice which he wishes to encounter in every honest way that will move him emotionally or aesthetically, cannot but be perturbed at the plight of our university lecturers in the present ...

6 hours ago
1 Trump claims information indicates Wuhan lab behind outbreak - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
2 NDDC: Why President Buhari must act now - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
3 Reps Insists On Two-Month Free Electricity For Nigerians - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
4 FG Betrayed Our Trust On IPPIS – SSANU - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: 16 Kano Almajiri returnees test positive in Kaduna - The Citizen, 3 hours ago
6 CNN’s Anderson Cooper Has a Son From Surrogate; Read What He Says - NPO Reports, 3 hours ago
7 COVID-19 may lead to millions of unplanned pregnancies, says UNFPA - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
8 Choice of consensus Edo guber candidate tears Ize-Iyamu, others apart - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
9 Lagos Govt issues fresh guidelines for public transport operations - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
10 Buhari tasks Armed Forces on counter insurgency operations - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
