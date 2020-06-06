Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Thousands join Black Lives Matter protests across UK
NNN  - Thousands of people on Saturday joined Black Lives Matter protests across Britain despite British Health Secretary Matt Hancock‘s plea to obey the coronavirus lockdown.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


Luci Post:
Billionaire rapper, Kanye West,  joined hundreds of #blacklivesmatter protestors to march round the streets of his native Chicago in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed after a...
Gist Punch:
gCynthia Bailey is getting involved in the Black Lives Matter protests.The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 53, took her daughter, Noelle Robinson, and fiancé Mike Hill’s daughters, Ashleé and Kayla Hill, to a protest in Los Angeles on Thursday.


