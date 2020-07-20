Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Thousands to walk off job to protest racial inequality
News photo Online Nigeria  - Church parishioners sit apart at a prayer vigil for racial justice at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Seattle. The vigil follows ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

Thousands to walk off job to protest racial inequality 247 U Reports:
Organizers of a national workers strike say tens of thousands are set to walk off the job Monday in more than two dozen U.S. cities to protest systemic racism and economic inequality that has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.


   More Picks
1 Magu’s fall: Saraki bounces back, recovers houses forfeited to EFCC - National Daily, 56 mins ago
2 Caught in the act! Kenyan senator heading Coronavirus committee, Johnson Sakaja, caught drinking in a bar - Page One, 58 mins ago
3 Just In! AG NDDC managing director collapses during hearing - Ladun Liadi Blog, 1 hour ago
4 Group sues Sowore, others, demands N2bn damages over libelous publication against Malami - NNN, 1 hour ago
5 Formula-One grid girl left in a coma after going blind in one eye and suffering kidney failure - Velox News, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria's lost generation needs free educational data now, not in 2025 - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Eid-El-Kabir: Islamic Supreme Council tells Muslims when to expect new moon - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
8 MAGU PROBE: We expect positive surprises from panel ― Lawyer Shittu - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
9 Vodacom Financial Services Partners Alipay to Create a new Easy-to-use Super app - Innovation Village, 3 hours ago
10 Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) - Slayminded, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info