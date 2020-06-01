

News at a Glance



Three British teenagers who mocked George Floyd's death in sick online video are ARRESTED Gist Punch - Three British teenagers who mocked the murder of George Floyd in a Snapchat video have now been arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime.The trio, all from Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, caused outrage after a photo of them recreating how the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



