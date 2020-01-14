Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Similar News
Vanguard News:
The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, sacked governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
PDP has described the decision of the Supreme Court to annul the election of Emeka Ihedioha as Imo state governor, as ''Another Sad Commentary'' in Nigeria's democratic order.
Premium Times:
A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court on Tuesday annulled the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
NAN:
PDP has expressed surprise at the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Imo state governorship election, describing it as `yet another very sad commentary"
Information Nigeria:
Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress(APC) has reacted following the Supreme Court judgment which...
Ripples:
More suspense as Supreme Court shifts judgement on Kano governorship appeal to Jan. 20
The Herald:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Tuesday’s Supreme Court judgement that sacked Governor Emeka Ihedioha did not reflect the wishes of the people
Ripples Nigeria:
Three members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State died on Monday in an auto crash along the Kaduna-Abuja road.
Pulse Nigeria:
Supreme court nullifies Emeka Ihedioha's election, sacks him from Imo government house.
PM News:
Femi Fani-Kayode, ex-Aviation Minister and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the Supreme Court's judgment sacking Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State Governor as nonsense.
Today:
Femi Fani-Kayode, ex-Aviation Minister and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the Supreme Court’s judgment sacking Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State Governor as nonsense.
The Eagle Online:
The Supreme Court announced the decision on Tuesday morning
Nigerian Eye:
The Supreme Court has adjourned for the second time ruling on Bauchi and Kano governorship petitions filed before it.The Supreme Court has now fixed January 20 to decide between governor Ganduje of the APC and Abba Kabir of the opposition PDP.While ...
My Celebrity & I:
The Supreme Court on Monday nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor...
The Breaking Times:
Breaking! Supreme Court Judgment on Imo State: Another Sad Commentary- PDP The Supreme Court of Nigeria has sacked the Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP and declared the APC Candidate, Hope Uzodinma as winner of the election.
Reporters Wall:
The Supreme Court today has annulled the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of More
Jkcyno's Blog:
The Supreme Court has nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo...
Within Nigeria:
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Senator Hope uzodinma’s victory at the Supreme Court. WITHIN NIGERIA had reported that the Supreme Court on Tuesday sacked Gov Emeka Ihedioha ...
NPress:
The Supreme Court has declared Senator Hope Uzodimma as governor of Imo State. The seven-member panel of justices today held...
Independent Television:
The Supreme Court today sacked Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party. The apex court declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress as the winner of the Ninth of March, 2019 governorship election in the state.
Western Post News:
Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has reacted to Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s defeat at the Supreme Court. WESTERN POST reported that the Supreme Court on Tuesday sacked Gov Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ...
NGG:
The Supreme Court has nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha and has declared Senator Hope
Brainnews Radio:
Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo state, declared Hope Uzodimma winner.
Nija Eye:
[BREAKING] Supreme court sacks #Ihedioha, affirms #Uzodinma as Imo governor The supreme court has declared Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of Imo state.
