Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Three PDP supporters die in auto crash
News photo Vanguard News  - Bashir Bello – Kano Three members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State died on Monday in an auto accident along the Kaduna-Abuja road.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

All passengers perish as tipper lorry rams into bus in Enugu (graphic photos) Linda Ikeji Blog:
All passengers in a Commuter bus going to Enugu from Kaduna were on Monday killed following a collision with a tipper lorry at Opi-Nsukka, Enugu State. Eye witness report said the back tyres of the tipper which was conveying sand in the opposite ...
Graphic photos: All passengers killed as tipper lorry rams into bus in Enugu Davina Diaries:
Graphic photos: All passengers killed as tipper lorry rams into bus in Enugu
Today:
All passengers in a Commuter bus going to Enugu from Kaduna were on Monday feared dead following a collision with a tipper lorry at Opi-Nsukka, Enugu State.
Affairs TV:
ALL passengers in a Commuter bus going to Enugu from Kaduna were on Monday feared dead following a collision with a tipper lorry at Opi-Nsukka, Enugu State. Eye witness report said the back tyres of the tipper which was conveying sand in the opposite ...


   More Picks
1 S/Court sacks Ihedioha, declares Uzodinma as Imo governor - News Diary Online, 44 mins ago
2 War threats as France, Germany, Britain issue strong warning to Iran - Nigerian Eye, 50 mins ago
3 Supreme court sacks #Ihedioha, affirms #Uzodinma as Imo governor - Nija Eye, 53 mins ago
4 Alleged money laundering: Court adjourns ex-NNPC boss, Yakubu’s trial until Feb. 20 - NNN, 53 mins ago
5 Supreme Court sacks Imo governor, declares APC winner - Premium Times, 1 hour ago
6 Profit taking: NSE records first loss in 2020 - News Verge, 1 hour ago
7 Ibrahim Babangida Says Amotekun Not Viable, Advises South-west Governors - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
8 S’ Court proves Father Mbaka right, declares APC’s Hope Uzodinma Imo gov - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
9 Fresh Jobs at the Nigerian Stock Exchange - Radio 9ja, 1 hour ago
10 Disease control centre activates 3 laboratories for disease outbreak samples - NNN, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info