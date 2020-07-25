Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Three dead as rain wreaks havoc in Abuja
News photo The Nation  - Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja There was pandemonium in Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as early morning rain washed off many houses built on water ways leaving three dead.

3 hours ago
Four dead, 4 missing, property destroyed as flood wreak havoc in Abuja Ladun Liadi Blog:
It was a tale of woes for some residents of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja on Saturday following hours of heavy downpour which led to flooding in several parts of the territory.At the end of the downpour which lasted for between six to eight ...


