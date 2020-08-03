Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Three killed, four others injured in Somali suicide bombing
News photo Premium Times  - The suicide bomber blew up himself near a busy restaurant in Mogadishu’s Hamarjajab district on Monday.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

Three Dead, Four Injured In Somali Suicide Bombing Newzandar News:
File photo from Reuters A suicide bomber has killed three people and injured four others near a busy restaurant in Mogadishu’s Hamarjajab district, medical officials [...]
At least two dead in suspected suicide bombing in Mogadishu Africa News:
At least two people died and a third was injured in a suspected suicide bombing outside a restaurant in the Somalian capital, Mogadishu. The blast occurred at the entrance of the Lul Yemeny restaurant after a man was prevented from entering the ...


   More Picks
1 Man dies after Benin herbalist defrauds family of N5m - The Punch, 3 hours ago
2 288 New COVID-19 Cases, 355 Discharged And 8 Deaths On August 3 - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
3 2023 Presidency: Obi, Onu Top List Of Potential Candidates - The Trent, 3 hours ago
4 COVID-19 deaths now 896 in Nigeria, says NCDC - The Nation, 4 hours ago
5 Outrage as rights activist demands justice for Gbedebo, 21, killed at Oluyole factory - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
6 How Lord Chosen Church Pastor impregnates two sisters …alleges conducting spiritual cleansing - Sahara Weekly Magazine, 7 hours ago
7 FG begins decontamination of unity schools - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
8 Again, NDDC Scholars Protest Non-payment Of Two-year Allowance By Commission - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
9 Insect can escape after being eaten by frog, scientists find - The Nation, 9 hours ago
10 Eid-el-Kabir: Low Turnout of Workers Ina Kano - Leadership, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info