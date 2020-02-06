Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.
Similar News
This Day:
Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba Delta State Police Command has arrested seven persons over the alleged killing of three policemen attached to the command by suspected Fulani herdsmen who reportedly attacked their patrol team on the Ugbolu-Illah Road in ...
Naija Loaded:
Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly hacked three policemen to death along the Ugbolu -Illah Road, in the Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. It was gathered that the...
Ripples Nigeria:
An eye witness has narrated how suspected herdsmen struck around Ugboluh-Illah Road, in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State on Tuesday, killing three policemen who were on duty at a checkpoint.
Today:
Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly hacked three policemen to death along the Ugbolu-Illah Road, in the Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.
Scan News Nigeria:
SUSPECTED herdsmen have hacked three policemen to death along Ugbolu-Illah Road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. The Nation gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday at a police checkpoint.
Anaedo Online:
Things you need to know Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly hacked three policemen to death along the Ugbolu-Illah Road, in the Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. It was gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday at the ...
Polis Online:
Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the deadly attack on a police team attached to the Delta State police command along Ugbolu-Illah road in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.
Tori News:
Three Policemen have been confirmed dead after they were allegedly hacked to death by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Delta.
