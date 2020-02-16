

Three siblings between the ages of two months and five years old burnt to death in Anambra Linda Ikeji Blog - Tragedy struck in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State today February 15th after three siblings, two boys and a girl between the ages of two months to five years, were burnt to death in a fire outbreak inside their parent's home.



