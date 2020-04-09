Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Three vehicles razed within Ikeja Airport Hotel [Video]
Vanguard News
- By Bose Adelaja Three vehicles were razed, Thursday, in an inferno which affected a transport company within Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja. Vanguard Nigeria News
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
There was panic at the Lagos Airport Hotel in the Ikeja area, on Thursday night, as fire gutted the popular hotel. Firefighters and other emergency responders are still battling with the fire as at the time of filing this report.
Naija News:
The Lagos State Fire Service says some vehicles in the premises of the Lagos Airport Hotel were gutted by fire and not the hotel.
Head Topics:
BREAKING: Fire razes three vehicles in Lagos
Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: By Bose Adelaja Three vehicles were razed, Thursday, in an inferno which affected a transport company within Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja. .....Continue Reading →
Benco News:
Massive fire has razed some vehicles at the premises of Lagos Airport Hotel in Ikeja,...
Authentic Nigeria:
Thursday Night seems to be a bad day in Lagos as the ever busy Lagos Airport Hotel was ravaged by strong fire. The Hotel which is located at the capital city of Lagos Was raised by Inferno thursday Night. Balls of fire were seen enveloping the ...
Luci Post:
The Lagos Airport Hotel in Ikeja, the state capital, is currently on fire. The popular Lagos Airport Hotel was on Thursday evening gutted by fire. Firefighters and other emergency responders are battling with putting...
iBrand TV:
Three vehicles were razed, Thursday, in an inferno which affected a transport company within Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja. The inferno was said to have started at about 30 minutes ago. The cause of the fire is yet to be identified as at press time.
The Genius Media:
The popular Lagos Airport Hotel is currently on fire.
Aledeh:
A fire accident has occurred at the Lagos Airport Hotel in Ikeja. This was confirmed by the public affairs officer of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency(LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor. He said the fire outbreak was from a bus in the parking lounge of ...
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Popular Lagos Airport Hotel is on fire. The hotel caught fire this evening.Firefighters and other emergency responders are battling with putting off the inferno as at the time of filing this report.The public Affairs Officer of the Lagos State ...
Newsmakers:
Matilda Omonaiye A section of the landmark Lagos Airport Hotel on Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ikeja is currently on fire.
