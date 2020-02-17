Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ThrowBack: Why I prefer exile to living under Buhari — Bode George
Vanguard News  - Chief Bode George was a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, he speaks on the decision by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to dump the PDP among other burning national issues.

Sahara Reporters:
A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olabode George, has said that he will be contesting to be Nigeria’s president to challenge the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, at the poll.
Naija Loaded:
A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, speaks with MUDIAGA AFFE on the state of insecurity in the nation, his plans to contest the...
News Break:
Bode George, former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said he will relocate to Togo if Bola Ahmed Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Party, becomes Nigeria’s president in 2023.
Diamond Celebrities:
“It is a challenge. It would be the most illogical and most disruptive issue to have him (Tinubu) elected as President. If this happens, I will disown Nigeria to take the citizenship of Togo or any other country.


