

News at a Glance



Throwback Photos Of Buhari And Buba Galadima At Galadima’s Daughter’s Graduation Wotzup NG - When the going was good between President Buhari and PDP Spokesman, Buba Galadima. Read Also: 2Baba celebrates Ali Baba as is awarded man of the year award Buba Galadima and Buhari where best of friends until he left APC for PDP. Furthermore, Buba and ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



