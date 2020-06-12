Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Thunder killed 18 kidnappers in Cameroon, not Adamawa – Police
The Herald  - The Police in Adamawa has confirmed the alleged killing of 18 suspected kidnappers by thunderstorm in neighbouring Republic of Cameroun and not in the state.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


