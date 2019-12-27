Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tight EPL schedule against rules of physiology, biology, biochemistry — Mourinho
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho has added his voice to criticism against the tight schedule of Premier League fixtures during this festive period.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


1 2020: There’ll Be Crisis In Nigeria, A New Country Will Emerge — Primate Ayodele - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
2 Tight EPL schedule against rules of physiology, biology, biochemistry — Mourinho - Ripples Nigeria, 4 hours ago
3 PDP set to restrategize, mulls consensus candidate ahead of 2023 polls - 1st for Credible News, 4 hours ago
4 Sanusi advocates family planning as solution to ‘almajiri,’ other social vices - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
5 FG Pays ASUU Members December Salary Despite Not Enrolling In IPPIS - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
6 Exclusive! 2023 Presidency: APC, PDP Mull North-East Candidates - The New Diplomat, 5 hours ago
7 Dénola Grey Shares Christmas Pictures With His Mother - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
8 UK’s most wanted man nabbed in Dutch restaurant Christmas Day - PM News, 5 hours ago
9 Give birth to only children you can cater for’- Emir of Kano, Sanusi cautions Muslim - Affairs TV, 6 hours ago
10 President Trump's Cameo in 'Home Alone 2' Cut Out by Canada TV - Emperor Gist, 6 hours ago
