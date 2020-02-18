Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Timi Dakolo Appointed Special Adviser in Bayelsa
EE Live  - Congratulations are in order for Popular R&B singer, Timi Dakolo, who has been reportedly appointed as a special adviser to Bayelsa

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 See Photo Of House Owned By Multiple People On Social Media - Brainnews Radio, 3 hours ago
2 FG sustains border closure amid inflation, diverse sentiments - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
3 Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Has Known She’s Transgender Since Age 3 – Scoop Square24 - Fuze, 4 hours ago
4 Video: Four Young Boys Gang Rape A JSS 2 Girl In Ghana - Brainnews Radio, 4 hours ago
5 Court upholds sack of female guard who made Kenya Interior Cabinet Secretary queue for Security Check at the Airport - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
6 Boko Haram hits Chibok, sets ‘many houses’ ablaze - The Breaking Times, 4 hours ago
7 The Supreme Court - The Tide, 5 hours ago
8 Beverly Hills Cop Actress, Heather Parkhurst Hospitalized after Being Mauled by her Pitbulls - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
9 Bayelsa APC youths blame party for imposing candidate with forged certificates - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
10 BBNaija Star, Bitto gets Engaged to his Girlfriend - My Celebrity & I, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info